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Michelle Jordan
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Trump is an idiot much like the authoritarians of the past. If we hadn’t had women like Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin and Mae Jemison to name a few we’d be light years behind on scientific discoveries than where we’re at now. What other progress is he hindering?

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