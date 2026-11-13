The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

They’re all so filthy. What a catastrophe Trump and his minions have been.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

I hope they are able to prove that Kennedy lied about his affiliation with the antivaxer group.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.