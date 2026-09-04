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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Incredible, but not surprising. That's exactly why i do not trust AI and never will.

Never let AI rewrite anything for you and send it unread to make sure it says EXACTLY what you mean it to say.

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Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
1h

Thank you, Ms Antell, for pointing out the travesty of AI and who controls the source. With a decades-long career in graphic design, I also wrote for an insurance company and created style guides for the logos I designed. Both required precise, succinct sentence structure, with the latter being essentially a legal document.

With that being said, I don’t trust AI to do what I can myself.

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