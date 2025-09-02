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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Sep 3, 2025

If this show comes anywhere near Arkansas, I will definitely be there. I have always loved ABBA.

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
Sep 2, 2025

I had tickets for last year but had to cancel the trip. Reading this piece makes me wish I hadn’t.

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