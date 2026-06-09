Last year, I wrote about the leaked Young Republicans group chat and the similar dynamics it posed to the White Citizens’ Councils. Less than a year later, the group chat got a passport.

There has been little sustained attention from American political media of last month’s 2026 Remigration Summit, even though it should be a major American political story. This was not merely a gathering of European extremists using ugly language abroad. It was a convergence point for a politics already moving through American youth conservative spaces, Republican institutions, immigration policy, and U.S. foreign affairs. And now the U.S. State Department has an Office of Remigration operating with little public visibility and serious questions about oversight.

Then-Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino in Minneapolis, Minn., in January. ( Chad Davis via Wikimedia Commons )

The summit reportedly brought together figures associated with Europe’s far right, great replacement theory, Holocaust denial, neo-Nazi organizing, and racial-purity politics, while drawing American figures linked to Republican politics and immigration enforcement, including Gregory Bovino, who oversaw the horrible attacks and killings of American civilians in Minneapolis and abuse of power against Americans in Los Angeles and Chicago; and Stefano Forte, president of the New York Young Republican Club. That is what makes the lack of scrutiny so stunning. This was not simply Europeans talking to Europeans about European politics. It was an international gathering organized around a term that has now entered American political rhetoric, American diplomatic planning, and federal policy language.

Some people in that broader group chat were not random trolls. They were campaign staffers, party officials, and political appointees already moving inside Republican power. When the messages surfaced, the response was familiar: publicly condemnation of the racism as an aberration; shrugged off as youthful stupidity, private jokes, not a big deal. But the infrastructure around them kept moving. The organizations kept getting funded. Access continued. The campus chapters started platforming old-guard white nationalists. The international relationships deepened.

Now the same pipeline that produced racist chats and “edgy” fascist jokes is showing up around remigration summits alongside neo-Nazis, great replacement theorists, Holocaust deniers, and racial-purity extremists.

The New York Times reported that the head of Maryland College Republicans, Colin McEvers, introduced Jared Taylor, an old-guard white nationalist and 2026 Remigration Summit attendee, as someone who can “save our country, to keep it from becoming a non-English-speaking hellscape where white people are spit at, despised and persecuted.”

This is an institutional rot waved off as “not all Republicans,” but it is a growing problem.

The use of “Remigration” is not an embrace of neutral immigration language. It is not a harsher synonym for deportation. It is a far-right framework for reimagining the nation through removal — a way to make racial exclusion orderly, administrative, and inevitable.

In Europe, extremists use the term to argue that Western nations can be restored only by expelling immigrants, people of color, and even citizens they deem insufficiently assimilated. Now the same language is appearing in American political rhetoric, foreign policy, and far-right organizing.

That should alarm anyone who understands how racial projects move through history. . They arrive dressed as security. As sovereignty. As public order. As “protecting communities.” As “ending invasion.” As “restoring the nation.” But underneath the euphemism is the same old question: Who gets to belong and who can be marked for removal?

Great replacement theory supplies the emotional engine. “Remigration” supplies the policy vocabulary. Questioning birthright citizenship is the legal strategy. The youth pipeline supplies the next generation of messengers. And silence from political leaders and national media supplies the cover.

This is how extremist ideas become governing ideas: First they are laughed off as jokes, then defended as debate, then repeated as campaign language, then embedded into bureaucracy, then treated as if they were always legitimate.

The State Department’s Office of Remigration marks a dangerous escalation. The word that once helped European extremists make removal sound respectable is now being used by the U.S. government to describe diplomatic and deportation work.

That matters. Reporting on the office suggests that “remigration” is not simply circulating in speeches, social media posts, or far-right conferences. It is being operationalized through government infrastructure, funding streams, diplomatic pressure, and deportation arrangements with limited public visibility. When extremist vocabulary moves from the fever swamps into federal bureaucracy, the public deserves to know who authorized it, who funds it, who oversees it, and what human beings are being harmed by it.

Put beside the expected Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship, the project becomes even clearer. “Remigration” is about who can be removed. The attack on birthright citizenship is about whose belonging can be denied at birth. Together, they are not merely immigration policy disputes; they are fights over whether citizenship itself can be narrowed to satisfy a politics of racial panic.

Great replacement theory has already fueled violence against Black communities in this country. In Buffalo, a white supremacist targeted a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood and killed Black people because he believed a conspiracy theory that cast nonwhite communities as invaders and white Americans as victims of demographic extinction.

That is why the language matters. “Remigration” is not just branding for immigration hardliners. It sits inside the same ideological architecture that turned Black shoppers into targets. It turns demographic change into invasion. It turns immigrants into enemies. It teaches unstable young men that violence can be understood as defense.

So when American political figures appear around a remigration summit, when the State Department adopts the same terminology, when young Republican networks keep cultivating relationships with white nationalist ideologues, and when national media barely treats it as a story, we should be clear about what is being normalized.

This is not just hateful rhetoric. It is a politics of removal. And history has shown us where that politics leads.

The dots are not invisible, but they are not being treated with the national urgency they deserve.

And the youth aspect is what makes this especially dangerous.

These are not disconnected young men stumbling into bad ideas by accident. They are being given a pathway. White nationalist speakers are introduced on campuses as brave truth-tellers or controversial provocateurs. Young operatives are rewarded with proximity to power. Party organizations soften the language without abandoning the worldview. Internationally, they are welcomed into a broader movement that tells them their grievances are historic, not embarrassing.

They are the next generation of white nationalists who try to make racism sound intellectual, statistical, polite, and debatable.

These young operatives are being trained to govern, to message, to staff campaigns, to work in administrations, to write policy, to build donor relationships, to book speakers, to shape media narratives, and to carry the same racial project forward with cleaner fonts and better credentials.

That is the point of the pipeline. It takes what was said plainly in the group chat and teaches people how to say it as policy. This is why vague condemnation is no longer enough.

If it does not represent them, they should prove it.

They should condemn the Remigration Summit by name. They should condemn “remigration” as a policy framework. They should reject great replacement theory without caveats. They should explain whether they still stand by any public praise, endorsement, or amplification of Bovino’s immigration work. They should say whether they will attend, fund, sponsor, or appear with organizations tied to racist chats, white nationalist speakers, or international far-right networking.

And Democratic leaders should force those answers.

They should ask in hearings. Ask in letters. Ask in floor speeches. Ask in press conferences. Ask on Sunday shows. Ask at campaign events. Ask State Department officials. Ask Republican colleagues. Ask donors. Ask governors. Ask members of Congress who praise mass deportation politics while claiming not to support extremism.

Because silence has become the strategy, public questioning has to become the response. We must make the connection and the relationship between the language and the policy undeniable to reasonable people.

Readers have a role here, too.

Do not let these stories be broken apart into manageable little scandals. Do not let the racist chat be treated as a personnel problem, the campus speaker as a free speech dustup, the Remigration Summit as something happening out of America, the State Department office as bureaucratic changes, and birthright citizenship as just another court case.

That is how the machinery hides.

The story is the connection. The story is the movement from private hate to public infrastructure. The story is the same people and ideas finding new rooms, new funders, new euphemisms, new legal theories, and new government offices. The story is the ease with which a politics rooted in racial exclusion can travel from a group chat to a gala to a campus stage to an international summit to the language of American policy.

Name the pattern every time it appears.

Ask your elected officials where they stand. Push media outlets to connect the dots. Pay attention to who funds these organizations, who attends their events, who excuses their behavior, and who suddenly gets very quiet when asked direct questions.

The question now is not whether Republicans will feel shame. We know many will not. The question is whether the rest of us will keep letting them move quietly.

So, ask the questions. Name the networks. Follow the money. Demand more from the national press. Make elected officials answer clearly, publicly, and repeatedly.

I wrote last year that the Citizens’ Councils were alive, online, and saying the same old hate out loud. Now they have a passport, a policy office, and a press corps still deciding whether to call it news.

Michael Franklin is the founder and chief thought leadership officer of Words Normalize Behavior, a speechwriting, executive communications, and coalition-building agency.