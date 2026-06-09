The Contrarian

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
29m

The US State Department has an office of remigration. The Holocaust was remigration, when it wasn't straight up murder. Proceed accordingly.

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Teresa Baustian's avatar
Teresa Baustian
27m

Ibram X Kendi is trying to get our attention, too, with “Chain of Ideas.”

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