Our latest Contrarian episode features Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin , andMichael Podhorzer— each from the all-star cast of the dynamic new media venture.
Republicans felt buyer's remorse as Americans learned the contents of their "Big Beautiful Bill." ICE, soon to be the country's biggest law enforcement agency, kept up its aggressive raids. And the DOJ sprinted toward the cliff's edge in its totalitarian activities. Plus Emil Bove, Justice Jackson, and a lot more.
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Don't like to be the first commentator....but I get so tired of folks who bash Ds for weak messaging.
What Jen said is not only being shouted in the Contrarian but repeated just as strongly in lots of other substacks that I read.
I belong to a small but active local Democratic club. We don't need messaging - we more than get it and are super angry.
And we are very proud of our D representatives who stood up and against this travesty.
ICE is the new Gestapo. How many Proud Boys and the likes are part of it???