The Contrarian

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Jul 14, 2025

Don't like to be the first commentator....but I get so tired of folks who bash Ds for weak messaging.

What Jen said is not only being shouted in the Contrarian but repeated just as strongly in lots of other substacks that I read.

I belong to a small but active local Democratic club. We don't need messaging - we more than get it and are super angry.

And we are very proud of our D representatives who stood up and against this travesty.

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Marta's avatar
Marta
Jul 14, 2025

ICE is the new Gestapo. How many Proud Boys and the likes are part of it???

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