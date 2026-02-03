The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 3

I love it. These cartoons are getting meaner and nastier all the time, but they are still lagging way behind our fascist "government."

Reply
Share
Signe K.'s avatar
Signe K.
Feb 7

This is a masterpiece.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture