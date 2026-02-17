ICE Barbie
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
But why doesn't the dog have a bullet hole? Or is that too graphic for someone who has overseen killing people?
Coming soon boytoy Cory Lewandowski.