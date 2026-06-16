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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"The irony is that Judge never really intended to make a grand political statement with Idiocracy."

Hell, I never intended to make the rest of my life a grand political statement, but after Dobbs and a decade of Trump, that is my entire life: resisting this fascist demolition of democracy and women's rights. All day, every day, in every way, folks. Thanks, Meredith, for the parallel. (Another show that probably didn't mean to so closely predict reality is "Designated Survivor" with Keifer Sutherland; it's chilling in that respect.)

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Remi Aubuchon's avatar
Remi Aubuchon
7m

Worth noting that Idiocracy is very (too?) similar to the 1951 novel The Marching Morons by Cyril Kornbluth. It follows the same idea that smart people practiced birth control creating a low IQ world. It received the same criticism as Idiocracy.

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