The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

While one could hope race relations had gotten better by 2016, the incredible damage done by the orange convicted felon and his mindless followers since 2017 will take many more decades to be undone.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
32m

Very well stated Carron.

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