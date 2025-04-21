The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
Apr 21, 2025

With Trump it's all about destruction, losses and racism, inequality xenophobia. A vulture in the White House

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Nick
Apr 21, 2025

This is exactly what the GOP has wanted. They will not curtail the Felon in any way because they know their voters would be up in arms if they voted for tariffs and destroying the Dept of Ed.

There's a recent poll, saying most Americans don't believe the Felon has too much power. This is because right wing media continues to spew the lies from the Felon's administration is only getting rid of the truly "bad guys". Wait till the Felon declares Martial Law and starts departing US Citizens to El Salvador (only the "bad guys" for sure).

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