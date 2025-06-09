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Irena's avatar
Irena
Jun 9, 2025

I am so tremendously glad for this article. I am grateful to all the people who literally showed up and spoke. I watched the rally on C Span and had been looking for coverage about this event. So thank you Nick Penniman.

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Jun 9, 2025

Thank you for your service.

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