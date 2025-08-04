The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Tweton's avatar
Annette Tweton
Aug 4, 2025

What could be done to remove governor of Texas from office?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
Aug 4, 2025

The work you do is crucial. I like Victoria and Molinowdtki.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture