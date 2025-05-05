The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Gwendolyn McEwen's avatar
Gwendolyn McEwen
May 5, 2025

Outstanding. Thanks to all of you.

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Rusty Ford's avatar
Rusty Ford
May 6, 2025

Brilliant. In my opinion this conversation between the four of you should become required listening in every high school American History class for as long as our democracy exists, because it demonstrates how and even more importantly why our democracy exists in real time.

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