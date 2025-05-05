It's our monthly Contrarian episode of Talking Feds Substack, and it comes at a natural pivot point entering the second 100 days of Trump 2.0. Three of the core members of the Contrarian — Norm Eisen, Jen Rubin, and Steve Vladeck — join Harry to break down Trump's dismal record in the courts & plunging polls against his continuing flurry of executive orders unmoored from the law and the constitution. After careful focus on recent events, the group turns to a prediction of the themes that will dominate the coming 100 days.
Incursion Reversion
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Outstanding. Thanks to all of you.
Brilliant. In my opinion this conversation between the four of you should become required listening in every high school American History class for as long as our democracy exists, because it demonstrates how and even more importantly why our democracy exists in real time.