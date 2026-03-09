The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
5h

Thank you again for your clarity, Jen. This regime is full of cruel, corrupt, incompetent death dealers. Anyone waiting for more evidence of how much WE need regime change isn't paying attention, or has completely lost the plot-- of what it means to be human.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
5h

I appreciate and thank you for your correct and righteous outrage. I am afraid that I believe their whole strategy is to burn the house down. This fits that. Also with no strategy for removing people from the war zone there are no awkward photos of American aircraft evacuating people. Just the war glory bombing stuff even if it is children’s schools.

Reply
Share
146 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture