Feb 18

If it was ever uncertain, it is now blindingly clear that support for this Administration, and support for current DHS leadership, is effectively complicity in criminal, lawless behavior. And the bitter reality is that the lives lost and sacrifices of the Second World War are mocked by the replication of concentration camps in our countryside and brownshirt-like terror in our cities and streets.

I have repeatedly written my Senators and Congressman (Shaheen, Hassan and Chris Pappas), demanding that they hold out until Noem and Lewandowski are gone, DHS is brought into compliance with the Constitution and laws. My Senators in particular do not appear to understand that this is no long ordinary political opposition, where we disagree, even sharply, on policy. The opposition is an end-game for the democratic republic and for the reasonable, evenhanded application of the rule of law. Every morsel of leverage must be brought to bear against this regime; it is not enough to wait and hope for outcomes in the Midterms. Bring DHS to its knees, and do it now.

Feb 18

These are the most horrific and inhumane reports I have ever read outside the Nazi concentration camps and the Japanese treatment of their POWs and other Korean "comfort women."

Everyone in the orange dumpster regime and their supposedly independent jailers need to be put on trial once this odious regime is over.

