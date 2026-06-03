The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
1h

For so long, I've heard that people "aren't ready" for progressive politics, but time and time again, we're seeing that progressive politicians actually fair better with people who are sick of the current system, which is an increasingly large number of people. The democrats need to embrace this perspective, rather than trying to bury it.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
2h

That is extremely hopeful. We need gerrymandering to backfire as well

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture