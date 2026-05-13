The Contrarian

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Anne Pierce's avatar
Anne Pierce
7h

Trump moved defensive weapons away from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, so they could be destroyed in his morally and strategically wrong war of choice against Iran. China is well aware of his fecklessness and incompetence. Look for the US to come out worse in any "negotiations" on this trip.

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James's avatar
James
7h

Does Trump really not know that he's being played?

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