Iran War Status Updater
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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The "wheel of fortune" is a great image! Trump sure does leave the nation spinning with all his different explanations on the cause of his war, and where we stand. If Congress had just clearly reaffirmed their exclusive power to declare war, as the Democrats kept trying to pass before Trump had started this whole mess, we might not literally be victim to Trump's "spin"!