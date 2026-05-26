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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
8h

The "wheel of fortune" is a great image! Trump sure does leave the nation spinning with all his different explanations on the cause of his war, and where we stand. If Congress had just clearly reaffirmed their exclusive power to declare war, as the Democrats kept trying to pass before Trump had started this whole mess, we might not literally be victim to Trump's "spin"!

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