‘It’s Gonna Be Forever, Or It’s Gonna Go Down In Flames’
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Again, very funny, Nick.
It probably kills the PINO that he wasn't invited and that her crowd was much larger than his 4th of July celebration!