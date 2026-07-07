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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Again, very funny, Nick.

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Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
21m

It probably kills the PINO that he wasn't invited and that her crowd was much larger than his 4th of July celebration!

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