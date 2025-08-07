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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
Aug 8, 2025

I am waiting on a reaction from the Cultist in Chief about South Park. Eerily silent. I’m guessing they are getting an FBI SWAT team in place to raid the studio. Or something.

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Sam Thompson's avatar
Sam Thompson
Aug 9, 2025

If you've been watching South Park all along like me, you should be loving it now!

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