The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

What's the matter? Isn't the orange jesus letting his VP partake in his riches? Is that why he has to write a "memoir" n hopes of making some money? Good luck with that. I don't think even the mAgas are going to spend money on that, especially with so many of them not being able to read.

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