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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
2h

Jeffries likely shot himself in the foot with his Kushner meeting. He might not be elected speaker after this. Someone like Jamie Raskin would be a better choice.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
2hEdited

I felt like Charlie Brown and said, "Good grief" when I read about Jeffries' meeting with Kushner. Both Jeffries and Schumer should lose their leadership positions after the midterm elections. Can anyone imagine Nancy Pelosi exhibiting such poor judgment? The Democrats need competent leadership in these perilous times. We can do better.

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