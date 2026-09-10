The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Carol Hutchins's avatar
Carol Hutchins
3h

Jen, so happy you’re back. With the Jolt of a good idea. Thanks!

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Shannon Starks's avatar
Shannon Starks
4h

Jen, I love that you are back in full force! Thank you for working so hard to advocate for democracy.

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