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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Sep 24, 2025

Great article and great monologue by Jimmy Kimmel.

Thanks to the orange convicted felon (OCF) for getting Jimmy an extra large audience. I hope it stays way up there. Other people would learn from this episode, but of course not the OCF.

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Jens
Sep 24, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel did not "make a joke" about Republican's response to Charlie Kirk's murder. Much worse. He plainly stated the truth that the MAGA cult was trying to make the most out of that tragedy.

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