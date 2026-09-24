Trump ban struck down. Arguably the most satisfying part of U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly’s order knocking down Donald Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional White House ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico was his disdainful rejection of his ludicrous, ex post facto national security rationale. “Certainly, that is not what President Trump said when he announced that he was ‘banning’ Plaintiffs from the White House — instead, he focused on the alleged lack of truthfulness and negativity of Plaintiffs’ reporting,” Kelly wrote. It’s high time courts started slamming Trump’s fake invocation of national security for everything from his fascist arch to his racist mass deportation scheme. The era of hiding behind the skirts of the military to justify destruction of our democracy should be over.