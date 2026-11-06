The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

I am so looking forward to Jamie Raskin making mince meat out of old yeller Gym Jordan.

Jen, what you're saying about American Jewish voters is exactly what I've been saying all along. They can see what Netanyahoo has been doing all along and they are not in agreement with AIPAC.

I am also looking forward to fighters being elected as majority leaders in both the House and the Senate. Jeffries and Schumer are not it. They are both milquetoast.

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