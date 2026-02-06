The Contrarian

Feb 9

Excellent article about NFL and Rooney Rule. While at Harvard in 2004, I wrote the first paper for the World Economic Forum on Women as Bill Gates, Larry Summers, Klaus Schwab put 0 resources into advancing women. So you can say this started the DEI movement in corporates, though interesting Rooney Rule started year before? Anyway, I've written most DEI is now Lipstick on a Pig. They hire for the website but undermine the woman or minority and fire them as soon as they get their Series A funding or whatever they needed. Ruining women and economies in the process with their cloistered, wrong advice.

