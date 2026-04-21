Kash Patel and the G-Men
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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What a great cartoon. While it was the Secretary of Labor who is the most recent departure, Patel's would serve the nation better. The man's over his head and has retreated to the bottle. We need more responsible and coherent leadership that him as the head of the FBI.