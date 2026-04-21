The Contrarian

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
5h

What a great cartoon. While it was the Secretary of Labor who is the most recent departure, Patel's would serve the nation better. The man's over his head and has retreated to the bottle. We need more responsible and coherent leadership that him as the head of the FBI.

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