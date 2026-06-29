Our latest Contrarian episode comes as the end of SCOTUS’ term looms, primaries shake the Democratic party, and a key court ruling threatens Trump’s slush fund.

A pair of Contrarian stalwarts—Maria Cardona and Norm Eisen—join Harry to break it all down. Has the Supreme Court just further broken our immigration system? What will its final rulings of the term bring? Have mainstream Democrats lost their mojo? And could a new avenue of judicial scrutiny doom Trump’s ugliest self-deal?