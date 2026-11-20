Contrarians,

We made something special to commemorate all the work that got us here, and to help energize us for all the work still to come. We’ve been blown away by your amazing response to these limited-edition Blue Tsunami crewnecks, and can only hope it means you, Contrarians, are ready to roll up your sleeves!

If you haven’t ordered yours yet, now is your chance — pre-orders close on Sunday.

Order now to wear yours proudly for the new Congress on January 3!

Pre-Order Now

Proceeds from merch sales fund bold journalism and critical lawsuits to fight for fairness and accountability.

We pulled off something incredible, and are going to keep up the pace and continue the fight for fairness — together. We’ve only just begun!

Shop the collection now and help us fund this fight in style. Shop & Support

Already have enough merch but still want to contribute to the cause? Consider an upgrade to your Contrarian membership:

Upgrade Now

Thank you, Contrarians!