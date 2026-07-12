Last chance to collect The Art of Resistance: Series 01

Let’s face it, keeping up the fight for democracy in the face of constant chaos is exhausting. That’s why we created this artwork — for a pick-me-up on tough days. For inspiration when we’re feeling down. For your sign to keep going.

Order your limited edition screen print now to support our work in style. This collection is only available until midnight tonight.

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We don’t have billionaires funding what we do — we have Contrarians like you.

Proceeds fund critical litigation and independent journalism to fight Trump and his cronies and protect our democracy.

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