Leading the People
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
There is something fundamentally iconic in this RJ Matson cartoon. It is not at all ironic, and the figure who centers the composition is strongly evocative not only of Renee Good herself, but of the Statue she resembles.