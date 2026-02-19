The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie D Stratton's avatar
Annie D Stratton
Feb 21

There is something fundamentally iconic in this RJ Matson cartoon. It is not at all ironic, and the figure who centers the composition is strongly evocative not only of Renee Good herself, but of the Statue she resembles.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture