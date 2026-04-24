On this week’s Legal Fight Club, The Contrarian’s YouTube show, host Katie Phang breaks down the bombshell reporting that House Oversight Republicans are split on whether convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell should receive a pardon in exchange for congressional testimony.



Career public defender Eliza Orlins joins to expose the extraordinary preferential treatment Maxwell has already received, including a 9-hour private meeting with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal criminal defense attorney, and a subsequent transfer to a minimum-security federal camp where sex offenders are not typically housed.

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