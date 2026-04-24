Legal Fight Club: Ghislaine Maxwell Being Considered for a Pardon Is an Outrage
Blanche's clemency proposal for Maxwell reeks of quid pro quo
On this week’s Legal Fight Club, The Contrarian’s YouTube show, host Katie Phang breaks down the bombshell reporting that House Oversight Republicans are split on whether convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell should receive a pardon in exchange for congressional testimony.
Career public defender Eliza Orlins joins to expose the extraordinary preferential treatment Maxwell has already received, including a 9-hour private meeting with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal criminal defense attorney, and a subsequent transfer to a minimum-security federal camp where sex offenders are not typically housed.
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Well, obviously Presidents should not be able to pardon convicted people as this makes a total mockery of our justice system. Perhaps, Presidents could request a formal review of a legal case that led to a conviction if the evidence strongly indicated that normal legal procedures were not followed for some reason. Pardoning the convicted people that attacked our police officers who were risking their lives to protect our elected officials during the January 6 Capital Attack was a terribly dark day for America.
What is particularly agregious is that, in her public testimony, she invoked the 5th Amendment, indicating that there were other criminal acts for which she might in incriminate herself in addition to the ones for which she is serving time. And they almost certainly involve trafficking of children and worse. And her testimony is not necessary to discover facts. It is all in the UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES!