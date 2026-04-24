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WKR's avatar
WKR
1h

Well, obviously Presidents should not be able to pardon convicted people as this makes a total mockery of our justice system. Perhaps, Presidents could request a formal review of a legal case that led to a conviction if the evidence strongly indicated that normal legal procedures were not followed for some reason. Pardoning the convicted people that attacked our police officers who were risking their lives to protect our elected officials during the January 6 Capital Attack was a terribly dark day for America.

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Sharon M. Morrison's avatar
Sharon M. Morrison
1h

What is particularly agregious is that, in her public testimony, she invoked the 5th Amendment, indicating that there were other criminal acts for which she might in incriminate herself in addition to the ones for which she is serving time. And they almost certainly involve trafficking of children and worse. And her testimony is not necessary to discover facts. It is all in the UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES!

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