Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted a second time by the Trump Justice Department — this time over a since-deleted Instagram photo of seashells arranged to form the numbers "86 47." Officials claim the post was a threat against the president.



Katie Phang and Norman Eisen are joined by retired U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf to break down the two-count indictment, which contains no factual allegations of intent.

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