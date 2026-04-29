The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Here's my evidence against this case: Trump fired Jim Comey once already. Case closed.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

The more these kind of cases are brought by the current regime, the more I fear for the midterm elections.

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