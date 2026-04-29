Legal Fight Club: Judge Mark Wolf Breaks Down Trump DOJ's Ridiculous Comey Indictment
A photo of sea shells is the best they could come up with?!
Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted a second time by the Trump Justice Department — this time over a since-deleted Instagram photo of seashells arranged to form the numbers "86 47." Officials claim the post was a threat against the president.
Katie Phang and Norman Eisen are joined by retired U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf to break down the two-count indictment, which contains no factual allegations of intent.
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Here's my evidence against this case: Trump fired Jim Comey once already. Case closed.
The more these kind of cases are brought by the current regime, the more I fear for the midterm elections.