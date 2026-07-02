RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.

Limited Edition Screen Prints! Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change. All proceeds from merch sales go towards funding critical litigation and resistance journalism to fight back against Trump and uphold democracy. Click here to order yours!