The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Let's Do Lunch! ft. Claudia Sahm, Economist

Are we heading into a recession? Is the AI bubble going to pop? Should we increase the minimum wage?
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Claudia Sahm's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Claudia Sahm

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Claudia Sahm, Chief Economist at New Century Advisors!

Join us LIVE every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture