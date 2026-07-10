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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I loved those books when I was a kid.

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Cinda Williams Chima's avatar
Cinda Williams Chima
3h

When I was in fourth grade, my English teacher used to read from the Little House series at the end of every day. It was the only thing she did that I approved of.

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