Look Over There!
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
The orange dumpster and Netanyahoo both have so much to hide, neither one of them will hesitate for one second to start a war as a distraction. Never mind the potential death of hundreds of thousands of human lives.
Operation: Felons' Distraction