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Joan Tindell's avatar
Joan Tindell
Mar 17, 2025

If politics are a reflection of values, then we've always been separated to some extent. In my lifetime, I've seen deep divisions over the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam war. This is the first time I've seen a politician gin up such division out of whole cloth, starting with the demonization of illegal immigrants, progressing to immigrants in general, followed by transgender people, every minority, the press, and finally anyone who disagrees with Trump.

It used to be that liberals and conservatives shared a lot of values and mostly disagreed on effective policy. Then Republicans took a hard right turn. Not every Republican is a white supremacist or Christian nationalist, but every white supremacist and Christian nationalist is a Republican today. And to be a Republican in good standing, you have to tolerate them, even accede to their wishes, something my values won't allow me to do.

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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
Mar 18, 2025

Over the last ten years, sadly, Trump has dominated not just the news, but he has taken up space in the minds of almost everyone. He has been so divisive and so extreme that he has made everything political. His power to disrupt has came at a time when technology is disrupting everything also. All of this got confused and magnified by social media, so now, everything is intertwined and divided. Who wants to live in the new world of globalism, A.I, equality of everyone, mixing of races, genders, cultures, and families? Are we going to become interdependent or take care of ourselves? Women are more educated, and more suited for many of today's jobs. Men know that, and rather than treat women as equals, they drop out.

ALSO: for the first time in our history, Americans can't even agree on what is real, what happened in our history, and what kind of country we want to be. Marriages are difficult because we have learned that we shouldn't easily believe what we are told, and we don't trust each other.

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