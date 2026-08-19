The Contrarian

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
7h

It is easy to shrug off antisemitism because it is so pervasive in certain parts of society, but if you have Jewish roots, you hear it. I am glad to have the same roots as the likes of Hillel, Maimonides, Spinoza, Einstein, etc. Imagine a society without these luminaries. Imagine a whole society of Proud Boys...

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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
7h

Thank you 🙏🙏🙏

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