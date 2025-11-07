The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
willoughby's avatar
willoughby
Nov 8

Part of what's happening is Peck's Bad Boy stuff, variations of which have been around throughout recorded history: kids shocking their elders by saying outre things or adopting strange articles of clothing or weird hairstyles "pour épater les bourgeois." Platner's tattoo and some of his comments seem to fall into that category.

Case by case one should be wary of overreacting. Keep in mind the over-the-top smear campaign triggered by a spoof photograph that ended Al Franken's valuable career in the US Senate.

Be careful of how pure you decide to be: many a movement has choked on its own purity, and watching Janet Mills go to a virtuous defeat as the cost of repudiating Platner's tattoo won't feel as good as some people seem to think. On a similar note no sensible person is sorry that the Republican lost the AG race in Virginia, even though the Democratic candidate had said some appalling things on social media. That Republican, if elected, could have done a lot of damage to Democratic efforts to revive post-Trumpian democracy in Virginia.

Part of what's happening, though, is a hell of a lot scarier than mere outrage or controversy.

There is a resurgence on the right of authentic evil, of True Belief grounded in the most vile and irrational bigotry. They have revived a corrosive, ardent, hate-fueled racism, a contempt for women, an indifference to the sufferings of the poor, and--always, eternally--they have revived the old hatred of Jews.

That had been forced briefly underground by the revelations of the death camps, but in the decades between 1945 and 2025 it was never far beneath the surface, especially on the right.

Hating the Jews is in again as right-wing podcasters grow their audiences and their influence by reassessing Hitler and concluding that the Nazis were civilization-builders and that there was no Holocaust, and that "the Jews" conspired against Christendom.

Also in again: believing that whiteness is a virtue and that (Christian) whites "built civilization." Lost, lonely, friendless, loveless young men who have no particular virtues and who build nothing at all hear these things and are drawn in. What starts as a powerful pang of emotion becomes a movement, a way of belonging, as unhinged billionaires and toxic algorithms and corrupt "influencers" evangelize.

If Democrats insist on conflating every tattoo or unseemly text or spoof photograph with actual acts and philosophies of evil, well, one thing is sure: the Republicans will be cheering them on every step of the way.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Nov 7

Great analysis by Tim.

On Carlson and Fuentes, they are just far right fascist assholes.

On Platner, I'm embarrassed to admit I contributed to his campaign before all the details came out. No more. Neither he (too much baggage) nor Janet Mills (too old) appear to be what Maine needs to unseat Collins. There's got to be someone better, pleaseeeeeeee!

Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture