This midterm season, all eyes will be on the Midwest. The outcomes of key races in this region may determine whether Democrats are able to retake the House in November.

Like every part of the country, these states have been hit hard by rising gas prices, healthcare costs, and the general cost of living. Yet the Midwest is also one of the regions most affected by Trump’s tariff battle with Canada. Will this senseless trade war be voters’ last straw with MAGA’s illusions?

Three Majority Makers from Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota joined The Contrarian’s Tim Dickinson to talk about their policy priorities and what makes their districts great.

Christina Hines is a prosecutor, mom, and the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s 10th congressional district. Her work supporting victims of violence and sexual assault motivates her to protect American families in Congress.

Mitchell Berman is a VA nurse running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st district. He explains how his dedication to public service and his experience in healthcare have prepared him to lower costs for Americans in Washington.

Jake Johnson is the Democratic nominee for Congress in Minnesota’s 1st district, and was previously a public school teacher. His lived experience with SNAP, Medicaid, and Pell grants inspired him to ensure that opportunities for fulfill the American Dream are available to everyone, no matter their background.

Tim Dickinson is the Senior Political Reporter for The Contrarian