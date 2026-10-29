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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Thanks Contrarians!

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Todd Rapp's avatar
Todd Rapp
1h

Have to point something out. As a VOLUNTEER Election Judge in Illinois, there's damn little that's more annoying than people trying to register at the Polling Place on Election Day. It's simply not that hard to register in the first place -- and if you are by some chance physically or geographically unable to register in any of the multiple locations on any of the over 300 other days leading up to an election, please, please, please visit an early voting site where the Election Judges are full-time professionals.

We amateurs have to figure out the process for each and every registrant. And while we can get pretty good at it by the end of our 15 or 16 hour less-than-minimum-wage-day - we hate everyone who requests it. (Well, we're pretty cool with high-school kids registering. We DO want people to vote.)

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