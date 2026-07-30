Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Join A Fierce, Urgent March in Chicago

The summer of 2026 continues to echo with reverberations of the original Civil Rights movement. On Saturday, August 1, marchers will descend on Chicago’s Marquette Park to mobilize for “voting rights, freedom from mass criminalization, economic justice, and a future rooted in dignity, justice, and shared humanity.”

The march is modeled on an action sixty years ago in the same South Side park by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Chicago Freedom Movement, which sought liberation from segregation, redlining, and targeted racial violence.

This year’s march is being billed as “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The main program of the daylong event begins at noon local time, featuring appearances by hip hop artists Common, Speech, and Maimouna “Mumu Fresh” Youssef, as well as speakers Dr. Bernice King of The King Center and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Participants are busing in from across Chicago and eight cities as distant as Minneapolis, New York, and Jackson, Mississippi. Visit FierceUrgency.Now to learn more about the platform and sponsoring organizations and to RSVP for the march.

Help Kickoff ‘Hands Off Our Vote!’

Indivisible is organizing a July 30 kickoff call for Hands Off Our Vote — a nationwide program to ensure voting rights are protected and votes are fairly counted in November. As the organizers put it: “If you’re wondering how you can plug in to ensure free-and-fair elections this fall, join us… and bring your friends, family, and fellow activists with you!” The virtual event begins at 8 p.m. eastern time. Sign up here.

Support Haitian Immigrants Denied Legal Status

The Trump administration, with a green light from the Supreme Court, has revoked temporary protected status from more than 300,000 Haitians refugees in the United States, ending rights to legal residency and permits to work. Deporting these families back to a still-embattled and unstable Haiti puts them at risk of poverty, violence, and even death. (The State Department maintains a “do not travel” warning for the island nation, warning of the “risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, [and] unrest.”) Find ways to support this vulnerable population at Haitian Bridge Alliance and the Haitian Support Center.

Stay Alert for ICE at Airports

Trump’s ICE forces have accelerated round ups of immigrants at airports, including people in legal grey areas. Targets now include immigrants whose visas may have technically expired but who are pursuing a legal pathway to remain in the country, and may even have work permits. Those caught up in the crackdown include spouses of American citizens. If you or someone you love may be exposed to these sweeps, there are some protective steps you can take, including investigating whether the feds have initiated an “order of removal.” The ACLU also offers a know your rights guide for immigrant travelers at airports, as does the National Immigration Law Center.

Tell the FDA to Keep Our Food Safe

Cyclospora infections have surged across the United States this summer, with confirmed cases now reported in 45 states. The illness, brought on by a parasite that can contaminate produce, is best known for causing explosive diarrhea. The outbreak is reigniting concerns about the tracking and containment of foodborne diseases. Last year, the Trump administration made the surveillance of cyclospora optional through FoodNet, a collaboration between the CDC, USDA, FDA, and state health departments that had tracked the parasite since 1997. Sign MoveOn’s petition urging the Trump administration to restore mandatory cyclospora surveillance and strengthen the nation’s ability to detect and respond to future foodborne outbreaks.

Take Party to the Polls

The midterms are less than 100 days away. Organizers at When We All Vote are seeking to boost turnout and turn voting into an event with a Party at the Polls program. The idea is to turn early voting sites into community celebrations as well as hubs for democracy — and these events have proved to increase turnout in targeted communities.

When We All Vote — founded by Michelle Obama and buoyed by a star-studded list of co-chairs from the sports and entertainment world — organized more than 500 polling place parties in 2024, including a Wisconsin college event that featured food trucks and sponsorships by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and MTV. For the 2026 election, the group is aiming to create 5,000 poll parties with the goal of reaching 20 million voters. You can sign up to host a party in your neighborhood.

Prep for a New ‘March on Washington’

Set your calendars for a new March on Washington on August 28. Sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and a coalition of civil rights groups, marchers will gather at the Lincoln Memorial to demand voting rights — in the face of the ongoing Republican assault on fair representation — and economic justice.

The march is being organized around the 63rd anniversary of the original 1963 March, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Find out more about the event at MarchonWashington2026.com, where you can register to attend, sponsor a bus to the event, organize on behalf of a religious congregation, or partner with march organizers.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

Critical swing states have primaries coming up. Michigan holds its primary election on August 4, with a multitude of contentious races on the ballot. Wisconsin follows a week later on August 11. Make your voice heard at the polls. Check your voting details at Vote411.org and make a plan to cast your ballot.