The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sylvia Young's avatar
Sylvia Young
21m

All very helpful thank you. I’ll take action and pass it on

Reply
Share
Susan Wagner's avatar
Susan Wagner
1h

I couldn't agree more.Please consider how the Contrarian could help the pro democracy cause even more. We need your help. Please consider the suggestions herein. https://grassrootsconnector.substack.com/p/lets-turn-the-tide-together?r=9976n&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture