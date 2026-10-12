The Contrarian

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Linda Martino's avatar
Linda Martino
3h

Forget Rubio's faciast speech. It is totally un-American!! Not to mention destructive to any sane and human world order! Read Tom's piece instead. Hear it from the experienced and the expert instead. Let's reject this gas lighting, propaganda from Rubio!

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
4h

What does that say about Rubio that he would suck up to someone who denigrated him as "little Marco"?

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