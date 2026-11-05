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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
2h

They need to stop working only 3 days a week, stop fundraising, and get the job done. If they can't, we'll figure out how to move on to the people who can. They better recognize that this landslide is a repudiation of Trump, NOT an indicator of support for Dems. They still have to win that.

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
2h

" A House majority of, say, 258 seats and Senate majority of 54 or 55 or 56 (!) seats can accomplish things that narrower majorities could not."

Also, nearly 50% of eligible voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Just imagine what this country would look like if that number was 95%, in every election.

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