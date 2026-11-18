Donald Trump tried to steal the seat but failed. Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, flipping a ninth seat and giving Democrats 56. “Since Peltola won a majority on the first ballot, the race did not go to ranked choice tabulation, which means any confusion over the two Sullivans did not affect the result.” The Trump regime needs to drop its bogus criminal prosecution.

The incompetence is breathtaking. “The network, called NSANet, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” CNN reported. “As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel. … The outage at America’s most powerful intelligence agency comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines and other corporations around the country.”

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao at his November 17 confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The war has been a disaster. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao was forced to admit the strain of Iran war, including “drawdowns to stockpiles of advanced weapons and resources being shifted away from countering China,” the Associated Press reported. His cringeworthy testimony included excusing sailors’ massive weight loss because of a lack of food (“like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying there’s nothing to eat in here”) and minimizing suicide attempts. (“When asked about suicide attempts aboard the ships, Cao told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, that what he saw ‘as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations.’”)

This was entirely predictable. The MAGA regime put anti-science, incompetent kooks in charge of government — and Republican senators confirmed them. “Vaccination Is Down. Measles Is Up. How the U.S. Lost Measles-Elimination Status.”

Trump, RFK Jr., and Republicans who confirmed him have blood on their hands. “The United States has returned to a time, until recently unimaginable, when measles is a persistent threat, not just a sporadic one that can easily be snuffed out,” the New York Times reported. “Even with rigorous effort, it is likely to take years to regain measles elimination status, which the country officially lost on Tuesday.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is a national treasure. “Mississippi did an incredible thing for the whole country. The country is better. They nudged us a little closer to our ideals,” he explained. He added that “sometimes on the other side of these victories, we forget what it costs. This didn’t roll in on the wheels of inevitability. I know what it’s like for people to believe, for people to think you can’t do it. And it always looks impossible until it’s done. That’s where we were here in Georgia. Cycle after cycle, we kept telling folks, It can happen in Georgia, and they didn’t believe us.”

What a difference an election makes. “Leading and incoming U.S. House Democrats called for a national moratorium on the development of new artificial intelligence data centers Tuesday,” News From The States reported. “These centers, critical to storing the infrastructure for AI, have sparked widespread backlash over their effect on the environment and energy costs and marked a major issue in the midterm elections, where Democrats delivered a landslide majority in the House and also secured control of the Senate.”

No state’s transformation could be as dramatic as Texas. “Four Supreme Court justices lost their seats, including the chief justice, an Abbott acolyte who will be replaced by the first woman and first out LGBTQ+ person to head the court. Three Democrats were elected to the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the new 15th Court of Appeals flipped entirely from three Republicans to three Democrats,” the Texas Tribune reported. “The political implications are stark, loosening Republicans’ stranglehold on interpreting the Texas Constitution, deciding high-profile death penalty cases and hearing challenges to state laws.”

Share

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) shouldn’t hold his breath. “We got our butts kicked. I still don’t think we’ve had adequate conversations about accountability for what went wrong, from the commander in chief to the leaders of the House and Senate,” he said. In a cult, you do not get introspection. (But he might start by objecting, I dunno, to making Stephen Miller chief of staff or threats to criminally investigate members of Congress.)

Just the sort of thing for a hearing in the new Congress. Stanley Black & Decker “is one of at least nine that have disclosed that they are using their [tariff] refunds not to pay back the cash-strapped consumers who generally covered much of the tariff costs through higher prices, but to give bonuses,” ProPublica found. “Other recognizable companies include the owners of discount department stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls and the golf equipment brand Titleist.”

Every dime of ill-gotten gain must be clawed back. The Economist: “A basket compiled by The Economist of 13 stocks connected to the family is down by more than half since the start of the year, having fallen precipitously in recent months. … As of January 2026 the Trumps had pocketed more than $2.2bn from $TRUMP, a meme coin, and other crypto activities, according to number-crunching by congressional Democrats. Yet sentiment has now shifted decisively against the president and his offspring. $TRUMP has lost 80% of its value since the start of the year.”