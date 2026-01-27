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Martha Blaxall's avatar
Martha Blaxall
Jan 28

Blazing Saddles is one of my favorite movies of all time! So brilliant, and so funny at the same time. When the Indian speaks Yiddish as if it was his native language I almost died laughing! The movie never stops educating us about human behavior in the real world even as it finds the most incredible humor in every scene! Mel Brooks was clearly a genius, and from friends who knew him, he was clearly one of the finest comedians of his generation.

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Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
Jan 27

I had not know about this documentary until now. It sounds great. Long live Mel Brooks, 99 years young.

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