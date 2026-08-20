The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

It's almost too late already for these discussions to begin. Laws should have been written already and need to be presented NLT January 2027. The protests against data centers are a good start, though.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture